Liverpool have knocked on the door for Kolo Muani

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Liverpool knocked on the door for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani before the World Cup in Qatar.

The 24-year-old has had a stellar debut season for Frankfurt, scoring 8 goals and providing 11 assists from 23 appearances. Manchester United are interested in signing him but RMC Sport reveal that Liverpool are also in the picture for the former Nantes star.

The Merseyside giants enquired over signing the 24-year-old before the World Cup and the report says that his value raised from £44 million to £53 million as soon as he was called up as a replacement for the injured Christopher Nkunku in the French squad.

As per RMC Sport, Frankfurt now plan to keep him until the end of the season as his price could fly up if he can continue his current form. It is added that the player is very motivated to continue in Bundesliga which could play into the hands of Bayern Munich.

Muani was signed by Frankfurt on a free transfer from Nantes last summer and he has proved a terrific piece of business. His spectacular form earned him a late call-up to the French World Cup squad and he had a big role to play in the final phase of the tournament in Qatar.

The striker netted a late second goal in the 2-0 win over Morocco in the semi-final. In the final against Argentina, he was the reason for France’s valiant fight back, winning the penalty for Kylian Mbappe’s first goal. Despite being on the losing end, he has gathered a lot of attention.

Liverpool are being mentioned as candidates to sign him but a January deal seems improbable after their decision to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman can play anywhere in attack and comes with a huge reputation after amassing 30 goals and assists at PSV this season.

Gakpo’s arrival should end any discussion over a move for Muani this month but Liverpool could make a fresh approach next summer if he is still contracted to Frankfurt.

It looks likely that the German club will keep hold of him with the chance to secure a much higher fee in July, when the likes of Manchester United could also be in the running for his signature.