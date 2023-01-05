Liverpool linked with move for Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield, according to inews.

The report further states that the Reds have watched the 24-year-old in recent months ahead of a potential move.

Koopmeiners is attracting interest from several clubs following his inspired performances for Atalanta in Serie A this season.

He has netted four goals and provided two assists in 16 league appearances for Atalanta who lie 7th in the league table with 28 points.

Koopmeiners has been capped by the Netherlands 15 times, including five appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where his country reached the quarter-finals – losing to eventually winners Argentina.

Liverpool’s primary target is Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham in the summer but Klopp is reportedly keen to bring in at least two midfielders over the coming months and Koopmeiners is now seemingly on his radar.

One for the future

Klopp needs to rebuild his engine room as the midfield that’s brought him success over the years is ageing and needs an injection of youth and energy. Koopmeiners fits the bill as Klopp looks to start his overhaul.

The versatility of the Netherlands international would be a welcome boost for Liverpool as Koopmeiners is able to play as defensive midfielder and central midfielder, having featured in both positions at Atalanta this term.

His determination to become one of the best midfielders in the world was evident when he captained AZ Alkmaar at age 21, showing his leadership qualities at an early age.

He ended up making 116 appearances for AZ, scoring 35 goals and registering 15 assists as a first team player and attracting interest from several clubs in Europe before opting to join Atalanta in 2021.

Koopmeiners, who is currently valued at £26.5m by Transfermarkt, could act as Fabinho’s long-term replacement at the club.

Liverpool have already signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in the January window and will look to bolster their squad before the window closes with at least the signing of one midfielder.

At age 24, Koopmeiners could represent a good piece of business for Klopp, who seeks to develop and get the best out of his players, just as he did with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk and many others.

Read more: Report: Liverpool have registered interest in signing £53m star but face competition from Man Utd