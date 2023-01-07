Man Utd have concrete interest in Choupo-Moting

According to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have a concrete interest in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting.

United have been in good form following the World Cup break with five straight wins. Marcus Rashford has scored in each of those games but the club still need another striker in the squad with Anthony Martial struggling for consistency.

It is now reported by Plettenberg that United have an intensive and concrete interest in signing Choupo-Moting. The Cameroonian star is currently in the last six months of his Bayern contract.

Choupo-Moting has not agreed terms over a renewal as yet, which has led to speculation linking him with a move away from the German giants and it appears Man Utd are keen on offering him a new challenge in England.

United recently moved to fourth in the Premier League table on the back of their impressive run of results. They now face the challenge of keeping their spot ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and may need another striker this month.

Choupo-Moting is not a high-profile name in world football but the 33-year-old has been brilliant for Bayern this season. He has scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists, and has not let Bayern feel the effect of Robert Lewandowski’s exit last summer.

United are now understood to be interested in signing him but face a big hurdle in convincing Bayern to sell. The German champions have lost big names such as David Alaba and Jerome Boateng in the past on free transfers and could decide to run down Choupo-Moting’s contract.

Hence, Erik ten Hag’s side are unlikely to land his signature this winter and may have to look elsewhere for a back-up striker. Barcelona star Memphis Depay is reportedly keen on re-joining United and he could be a more realistic choice over Choupo-Moting.

Manchester United will be aiming to extend their seven-match winning run when they welcome Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford next week. Thereafter, they face tough challenges against Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League and the manager will be hoping that a new striker is signed by then.