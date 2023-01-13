Manchester United host Manchester City in Saturday’s early Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

United have won their last eight matches in all competitions and will be hoping to extend the streak when City make the short trip to Old Trafford. United have been on the losing end in the last three Manchester derbies but go into this one in better form. Here is how they are expected to line up against City.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has started every league game for United this season. He was recently rested in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Charlton but is expected to be back in goal for the Manchester derby. De Gea will be aiming for his ninth clean sheet of the top-flight campaign.

Defence: Manchester United have had a setback before the game with Diogo Dalot ruled out with an injury. This means that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will start at right-back. Manager Erik ten Hag has done a lot of tinkering in central defence, but should go with his best duo tomorrow. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez should make the cut. Luke Shaw is expected to play at left-back ahead of Tyrell Malacia.

Midfield: Casemiro and Christian Eriksen should be guaranteed starters in United’s midfield along with Bruno Fernandes. Both Casemiro and Eriksen were only second half substitutes against Charlton on Tuesday evening and should be fit and fully prepared for the crucial derby. Bruno Fernandes is also available for selection after serving his Carabao Cup suspension for picking up two yellow cards.

Attack: Ten Hag has raised doubts over Anthony Martial’s fitness but could be playing mind games. The 27-year-old is back in training and is expected to start as the striker. Marcus Rashford has scored in every outing after the World Cup and there are no question marks over his place. He is set to play on the left wing. Antony should keep his spot on the right flank. He scored a gorgeous goal from outside the box this week.

Expected Manchester United line-up vs Manchester City