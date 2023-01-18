Arsenal eye January move for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal are interested in completing an audacious move to sign England international Raheem Sterling from Chelsea before the end of the month, according to Fichajes.

The signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk this month has opened the door for Sterling to leave the club with the Spanish newspaper claiming Graham Potter is more willing to offload the England winger than Christian Pulisic.

Potter has a huge task at hand since taking over from Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the club’s new owners after inconsistent results at the start of the season.

The English gaffer is gradually building his own team at Chelsea and has been backed massively by Todd Boehly this transfer window by bringing in five players including Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Joao Felix.

Sterling joined the London-based side from Manchester City last summer and has been used as a wing-back at times this season by Potter. It is said that the former Liverpool forward is unhappy with the role and could force a move away from the club.

He has been ruled out of action for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury, becoming one of 10 players currently sidelined at Stamford Bridge. Sterling missed his side’s win over Crystal Palace and will not be available for Sunday’s clash against Liverpool.

However, there is a chance he will be fit to play in the Champions League last-16 first leg tie at Borussia Dortmund on February 15.

Reinforcement

According to Fichajes, Arsenal were keen on signing Sterling last summer but Chelsea moved quickly to get their man. However, it appears the Gunners are now ready to renew their interest in the experienced attacker.

Mikel Arteta desperately needs attacking reinforcements after losing Gabriel Jesus to a serious knee injury. Mudryk was his priority target but after losing out to Chelsea in the race to sign the Ukrainian, it looks like Arsenal are targeting an audacious move on their London rivals for Sterling.

Since completing his switch to Chelsea, Sterling has failed to replicate the form he showed at Man City. The 28-year-old has made only nine goal contributions in 22 matches across all competitions as the Blues currently sit 10th in the Premier League and 10 points adrift of the top four.

At Manchester City, he played a key role in helping the club win the Premier League in 2017/18 and 2018/19. Arteta knows Sterling well from their time together at the Etihad Stadium and it appears he wants to be reunited in north London.

Sterling is valued at £61.5m by Transfermarkt, but Arsenal may want to try and drive the price down given his poor recent form. However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be prepared to do business with a direct rival.

