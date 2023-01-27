Chelsea and Man Utd battling for summer Dumfries deal

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Chelsea and Manchester United could battle it out to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The 26-year-old has been touted for a Premier League move in the past few days. It was reported yesterday that his agent Rafaela Pimenta has already spoken with Chelsea and United.

As per Calciomercato, Pimenta is maintaining contacts with the Premier League heavyweights and she is hopeful of convincing them to pay the £44 million fee that Inter want.

Dumfries, who is also on the radar of German champions Bayern Munich, has been tipped to leave Inter for one of the reported clubs during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Quality

Inter are in need of balancing their financial books this summer. Dumfries is said to be dispensable, considering he is one of their most valuable players in the squad.

However, they are still looking for the right price to offload the Dutch international. Pimenta has opened talks with interested teams early such that an agreement can be found.

Chelsea have been mentioned as favourites to sign Dumfries for a while but their recent approach to sign Lyon right-back Malo Gusto suggests that they have shifted their focus.

Hence, United could be the front-runners to land the Netherlands star if he is aiming to move to the Premier League. The club are expected to sign another right-back this summer.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been utilised in the defensive role this season but there are doubts whether the latter will remain at Old Trafford beyond the current season.

Wan-Bissaka lacks the attacking intent in the final third and he could be replaced with a more offensive player. Dumfries would perfectly fit the bill with his excellent all-round attributes.

The 26-year-old is an aggressive full-back who prefers overlapping opposition defenders. He also possesses a good physique and does not shy away from making strong challenges.

United boss Erik ten Hag should know about him from his time managing in Holland. Dumfries would have faced Ajax several times when he was with Sparta Rotterdam, Heereven and PSV Eindhoven.