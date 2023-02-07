Chelsea eye summer move for Porto’s Diogo Costa

Chelsea are keeping tabs on FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa ahead of a possible summer move as Graham Potter looks to strengthen, according to 90min.

The outlet claims the Blues representatives have been in the stands to watch Costa in recent weeks following his impressive displays for the Portuguese giants this season.

The 23-year-old, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window, has racked up 25 appearances across all competitions and kept 13 clean sheets as Porto lie second in the Primeira Liga table after 19 matches played.

The Portugal international has been touted as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and clubs are expected to express interest in acquiring his services at the end of the season.

Costa represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he featured in all the games as they were knocked out of the tournament after losing in the quarter-finals to Morocco.

Chelsea are set to step up their interest in the summer as their spending spree is expected to continue under the tutelage of American businessman Todd Boehly. The club have already spent £570m on 16 new players including Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez.

Reinforcement

First choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy lost his place in the Chelsea’s starting XI to Kepa Arrizabalaga earlier this season and has since failed to regain his No.1 spot. He has featured in 11 games so far for Chelsea across all competitions.

The Senegal international has been tipped to leave the club in the summer if he is not given more minutes on the pitch. Mendy has also snubbed a six-year contract offer from the Blues, according to the Sun.

The 30-year-old, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, has two and a half years left on his current contract but it looks like he may leave at the end of the season, hence the need to bring in a replacement and Costa is in Chelsea’s sights.

Costa, who is valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, would be a terrific addition for Chelsea and could be a long-term replacement for Mendy while providing competition to Arrizabalaga for the No.1 shirt.

Chelsea’s financial power makes them favourites to complete a deal in the summer, however they will still have to beat off competition from a host of clubs to get his signature.

