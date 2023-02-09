Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing move for Jarrad Branthwaite

Liverpool and Manchester United could be set to do-battle over a deal to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on bolstering his squad at the end of the season following a nightmare campaign that’s seen them knocked out of both domestic club competitions and currently lie 10th in the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag is also expected to be busy in the summer as he continues to rebuild the squad he inherited when he took over last year and the Dutchman is looking to make Man Utd title challengers again.

The newspaper claims Liverpool and Man Utd will send scouts to watch Branthwaite next week with the defender currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven. He has thrived under the watchful eye of former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy this season.

This is the 20-year-old’s second loan spell since joining the Toffees from Carlisle United after a breakthrough season where he made a handful of appearances and scored his first professional goal against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy.

Branthwaite joined PSV on a season-long deal last summer for more playing time and has been one of the standout players in the Netherlands this term. He has racked up 20 appearances in all competitions for PSV and netted three goals in the process.

It is believed that Everton’s Premier League status at the end of the season could have a huge impact on their transfer plans including whether to sell or keep Branthwaite at Goodison Park.

Competition

Liverpool and Manchester United are now eyeing a raid on their Premier League rivals but they could face further competition for Branthwaite’s signature with Roma also showing a keen interest, according to the Daily Mail.

PSV were said to have had two offers to be worth up to £15m were rejected by Everton following a breakthrough season under current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti who had handed him his Everton debut.

However, since Frank Lampard took charge of the team, his first-team chances were limited after the 6ft 5in centre-back was shown a red card against Brentford last season.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but if Branthwaite continues to impress in Holland then we could see Liverpool and Man Utd battling it out over a deal in the summer.

