Arsenal and Tottenham interested in signing Elye Wahi

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are showing a keen interest in signing Montpellier striker Elye Wahi in the summer transfer window, according to Telefoot.

Wahi is in red-hot form this season, having already scored eight goals and provided two assists for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions as they lie 14th in the league table.

It appears his performances have caught the attention of clubs here in England as Telefoot claims Arsenal and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old ahead of a possible move at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his attacking options despite signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer and Leandro Trossard from Brighton last month.

The Gunners have been a much-improved side this campaign and are top of the Premier League table with 54 points, two points above defending champions Man City with a game in hand.

Jesus is on the verge of returning from a long-term injury while Trossard is already off the mark at the Emirates Stadium, scoring his first goal for the club in their 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Tottenham are also looking to bring in attacking reinforcements with Harry Kane being linked with a move away from the club in the summer. Kane’s contract with expire in 2024 but at age 29, time is running out for the England international to get his hands on silverware, and several clubs are being linked with a summer swoop.

Reinforcement

According to Telefoot, Arsenal, and Tottenham are ‘dreaming’ of signing Wahi in the summer, however, they face stiff competition from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund – who have a track record of turning young players into superstars.

Arteta’s side have been linked with several forward including Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, and Lautaro Martinez but a move for Wahi could be a cheaper option.

The Frenchman was first linked with a move to Tottenham in 2017 when he was just 14 years old but the move fell through. Spurs have now reignited their interest and want to get the deal done this time around.

He notched 10 goals in Ligue 1 last season and has continued his impressive form this season, churning out Man of the Match displays for Montpellier.

Wahi, who is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt, could be a shrewd signing for either Arsenal or Tottenham if either North London club could secure his signature this summer.

