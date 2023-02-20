Liverpool eyeing to sign Salzburg youngster Luka Sucic

Liverpool are reportedly pondering a move for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic in the summer, as per the Football Transfers.

It is an open secret that Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking for a midfield overhaul at the end of this season and they have been linked with several options in recent times.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has been suggested as their primary target. And along with the Englishman, Matheus Nunes, Mason Mount, and Declan Rice have all been linked with a move to Anfield and now Sucic has also emerged as a serious target for the Merseyside club.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Sucic and they are ready to accelerate their efforts to purchase the midfielder following at the end of the season.

The report further claims that the Reds have held conversations internally about a potential move to sign Sucic next summer. But, purchasing the youngster won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as the English rivals Newcastle United have also registered their interest.

Sucic to Liverpool

The report also says that the midfielder has a release clause of around £17m in his current contract. So, the price tag won’t be an issue for the Anfield outfit to get any potential deal done.

The 20-year-old moved to the Red Bull Arena back in 2020 and he’s established himself as an integral part of Jaissle’s side’s first eleven, helping his side in winning the league title last term.

Sucic can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the dynamism to press the opposition higher up the field and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

So, the youngster possesses almost every attribute to become a top-class player going forward and he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if he were to join the club.

Liverpool’s ageing midfield needs to be freshened up and they are expected to make moves for more than one target. So, the Croatian could be one of the midfield reinforcements that they may look to bring in next summer.