Liverpool eye summer move for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sport 1.

The Reds’ current age profile in midfield is a concern to many and Jurgen Klopp is keen on overhauling that department which has brought him success during his time at the club.

Liverpool are expected to be one of the busiest sides in the summer as the German coach looks to revamp his midfield with fringe players such as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave at the end of the season.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Fabinho are no longer performing consistently, contributing to the team’s poor form this term as the Merseysiders languish down in 8th position in the table and are on the verge of exiting the Champions League after losing 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg tie of the last 16 on Tuesday.

Klopp’s top priority in the summer is bringing in Jude Bellingham but the online news portal claims Gravenberch has been identified as a potential target as well.

Reinforcement

Gravenberch was strongly linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United but he opted to join Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer, however, he has failed to make an impact at Allianz Arena.

The 20-year-old has racked up 22 appearances in all competitions this season and made only two goal contributions. According to Sport 1, Liverpool have reached out to the midfielder’s representatives already but there is no concrete offer just yet.

It is said that Bayern have no intention of selling the Dutch international but Gravenberch, who is valued at £26.5m by Transfermarkt, could force an exit if he does not get more playing time between now and the end of the season.

Klopp has already confirmed that Liverpool will be active in the transfer window in the summer amid his side’s struggles this season as he looks to get the Reds back to its glory days.

Liverpool are likely to end this season trophyless but a top-four finish is still a possibility and could play a key role in recruiting players at the end of the season.

