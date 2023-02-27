Liverpool eye move to sign N’Golo Kante in summer

Liverpool are closely keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante ahead of a possible summer transfer move, according to Football Insider.

Kante’s contract expires at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and the online news portal claims that the France International has been locked in negotiations with the West Londoners for some time over an extension.

The 31-year-old is no closer to signing an extension with Chelsea, so he could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. This alerted Liverpool who are keen on bolstering their midfield options.

Kante has been hampered by injuries for the past few seasons and is yet to feature consistently for Chelsea this term. He has made only two appearances for Graham Potter’s side – who are likely to miss out on Champions League football next season following their 2-0 defeat to London rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

The former Leicester midfield enforcer recently resumed light training with his teammates and is expected to return to first team action soon. Despite bringing in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez on January transfer deadline day in a record £107m deal from Benfica, Kante’s influence has been sorely missed by Chelsea.

Reinforcement

Liverpool are expected to be one of the busiest sides in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to reshape the engine room that has brought him success during his stay at the club.

The Reds have been linked with a host of midfielders including top priority Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes, and Ryan Gravenberch but Kante could represent a cheaper option and could be a shrewd signing for the club.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea consider Kante talks a top priority, and it’s believed that the club are in advanced talks with the Frenchman over a new one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in signing Kante in the summer and will have to battle Liverpool for his signature if he refuses to sign the new deal.

Kante is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt but Liverpool will hope to snap him up on a bargain free transfer if the midfielder doesn’t commit his future to Chelsea over the coming weeks.

