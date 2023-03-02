Man Utd enter race to sign midfielder Romeo Lavia

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is also on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old signed for Southampton from Manchester City during last summer’s transfer window and he has already made 20 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Belgian has impressed with his strong defensive skills as well as distribution and Daily Mail report that United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign him, while Chelsea are also believed to be keen.

There is no information over the possible asking price but it is particularly mentioned that City have a £40 million release clause which would be active from next summer.

Talent

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a good eye for young talents, having groomed several emerging stars during his time at Ajax. The Dutch manager will be aiming to replicate the same philosophy at United.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also showing a talent for developing young players having guided one of the youngest squad’s in the Premier League to the top of the table.

Lavia would be a fascinating signing as he has shown a lot of potential within a short space of time. The youngster had a brilliant start to the season with Southampton but his progress stalled before the World Cup due to a muscular injury. On his return, he has continued his good form.

Southampton have been bottom of the league for most of the campaign but Lavia has been one of their few bright spots, having caught the eye with his displays from central midfield.

The Belgian starlet has yet to become a creative presence for Southampton but with age on his side, he has a lot of room for improvement as he enters into the prime phase of his career.

Chelsea reportedly made a stunning £50 million bid to sign Lavia before the transfer deadline last summer and Southampton could consider the price as a benchmark for future talks.

United, Arsenal and Chelsea would benefit from having Lavia in their first team squad. However, City can’t be ruled out of the race and they could attempt to re-sign their graduate.