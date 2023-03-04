Manchester United backed to sign Jeremie Frimpong

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United could sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong by exploiting his close relationship with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch international was regularly linked with United in January and Falk believes the right-back is getting ‘closer and closer’ to joining the club this summer.

The respected journalist added that ten Hag has a very close connection with the 22-year-old and feels he will be one of the manager’s main summer targets.

He wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Jeremie Frimpong is getting closer and closer to a United move. Frimpong was also a topic in Winter – United really wanted him then. You know, he’s a Dutch player and his connection to Erik ten Hag is very close.” “There should have been talks. So, you see now that Ten Hag is performing well with his team and has good arguments for Frimpong and for United in terms of fulfilling his wish. I think he’s one of Ten Hag’s main targets for the summer.”

Quality

Frimpong has been in fine form for Leverkusen this campaign. In his 30 appearances, the right-sided defender has scored 5 goals and provided 7 assists.

He is enjoying the best-ever return of his career and journalist Florian Plettenberg recently claimed that he is prepared to make the next step this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether that could be with Man United. The club have been tipped to sign a new right-back for a significant period of time.

They currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the main options for the defensive position and neither have let down the manager so far.

In fact, ten Hag has been full of praise for both at different stages of the campaign and it could be a hard decision to sell one of them for Frimpong.

Wan-Bissaka could be the player that could move on if Frimpong were to be signed. United may have to pay £35 million to land Frimpong this summer.