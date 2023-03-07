Erik ten Hag wants Kudus at Manchester United

According to TalkSPORT, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would like to reunite with Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus at the end of the season.

The Ghanaian was regularly linked with a move away from Amsterdam last summer but the Dutch outfit refused to sell him after the departure of several high-profile stars.

However, Ajax may struggle to keep the 22-year-old this summer due to his sublime performances and talkSPORT report that ten Hag could look to bring him to Old Trafford.

Quality

Kudus has had a fascinating season for the Dutch champions. He has been their stand-out performer, scoring 17 goals and providing another 4 assists from 34 appearances.

The £48 million star has played as an attacking midfielder, right winger or as a centre-forward. His ability to play across the attack would make him a quality acquisition.

After signing Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax last summer, ten Hag is now keen on reuniting with Kudus and a transfer could be straightforward for United.

Arsenal are also interested in landing the Ghanaian star but the player clearly has the ambition of reuniting with ten Hag at the 20-time English champions this summer.

Kudus would provide the manager with another solution up front. Ten Hag has been highly dependent on Marcus Rashford to score the goals for United this campaign.

Regardless of Kudus’ pursuit, ten Hag may want another specialist striker in the squad. There have been several names linked and Harry Kane is now on their transfer radar.

As per The Sun, United are confident of landing the England star if Tottenham don’t qualify for the Champions League. There is belief that he could be signed for under £100 million.

Him and Kudus would represent superb piece of business for Man United as they look to close the gap on the Premier League title challengers during the 2023/24 campaign.