Chelsea enter race to sign Marcelo Brozovic

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer this summer.

The London giants brought in Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos to reinforce their midfield in January and the former has been ever-present for them in recent weeks.

Santos was loaned back to Vasco da Gama due to a failed work permit application but Chelsea are optimistic that his UK visa will be approved at the end of the season.

Despite this, they continue to be linked with midfielders and Sport claim that Chelsea could compete with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to land Brozovic this summer.

The £31 million star has made the decision to leave Inter when his contract expires in June.

Experience

Brozovic is one of the best midfield distributors in Serie A. This season, he has completed 90 per cent of his passes despite missing several games with injuries and fitness issues.

The Croatian star is now looking for a new challenge in the back end of his career and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League with Chelsea for a lucrative salary.

The 30-year-old may not be a regular starter for the London giants but could be a handy player for rotation with his strong distribution and concentration from midfield.

Chelsea sold Jorginho to rivals Arsenal back in January and they could lose Mateo Kovacic this summer. The club have yet to convince him to put pen-to-paper on a renewal.

Brozovic would be a handy replacement for his compatriot with his vast experience playing in Serie A.

He would be a huge bargain signing on a free transfer. Barcelona and Atletico are also interested but they don’t possess the financial firepower to pay the same wages as Chelsea.

Bringing in Brozovic would allow Chelsea to save funds that could be spent on a world-class striker. This should be the main priority amid their goalscoring woes this season.