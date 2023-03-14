Man Utd could return for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United could return for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus after considering a move in January.

The 22-year-old has had a fantastic campaign with the Dutch champions. In his 35 appearances this season, he has registered 18 goals and 5 assists.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Jacobs has now revealed that United were interested in Kudus in January but did not make an approach to sign him.

The journalist added that manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the versatile star and United could enter the race to sign the Ghanaian during the summer.

While United’s priority is an out-and-out striker, Jacobs says that Kudus is ‘one to watch’, having played many times in the centre-forward role for Ajax.

Versatile

Kudus has sparked to life in his third season with Ajax and he was also impressive for Ghana at the World Cup. The 22-year-old scored two goals against South Korea in a 3-2 win and he could be the next big-name player leaving Ajax.

The transfer link with United is unsurprising as ten Hag managed Kudus for two seasons in Amsterdam. Kudus was not heavily involved due to injury concerns but he has now stepped up for Ajax with several stand-out performances.

Kudus can lead the attack as seen with Ajax this season but the big question mark is whether ten Hag would like to sign him over a specialist number nine. The £48 million star has good passing skills for a forward but lacks the aerial presence.

If ten Hag is looking for a dominant figure who can hold-up play and win aerial duels, he may have to look elsewhere. Napoli ace Victor Osimhen could be the perfect striker signing for United this summer as he is just entering his prime.

The Nigerian has notched up 21 goals and 5 assists for the campaign. He has publicly spoken about his dream of playing in the English top-flight and United have the opportunity to lure him, though they could face a bidding battle with Chelsea.