Chelsea in contact with Manu Kone ahead of summer bid

According to German outlet Bild (via SportWitness), Chelsea are already in contact with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone ahead of a summer move.

The 21-year-old is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga and Chelsea seem keen on luring him to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

As per Bild, the London giants have already made an enquiry over a summer transfer but they are not alone with Paris Saint-Germain also looking to sign the Frenchman.

While Kone has the dream of playing in the English top-flight, Paris Saint-Germain remain an enticing option for him as he has the opportunity to return to his home town.

Bild claim that it is ‘increasingly likely’ that Kone will leave Gladbach this summer but he will cost much more than his current market value of around £22 million.

Potential

Chelsea have started off an ambitious project under their new owners. The prime focus has been on landing young stars with the potential to become world-class.

Kone is one of the young midfielders who has impressed in the German top-flight. While Gladbach have struggled for consistency, the Frenchman has stood out many times.

According to Whoscored, Kone has completed nearly three tackles per appearance this season while completing almost 87 per cent of his passes. He has won 2 take-ons per game.

Hence, he has immense potential in him and Chelsea now face a bidding battle with Paris Saint-Germain, who are better placed to sign the midfielder at the moment.

The French giants are on course to win another league title and will be playing in the Champions League again. On the contrary, Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League.

They is a huge chance that the club may not even play in Europe. Despite this, Chelsea will be hoping to convince him with the sporting project as they have done with several players.