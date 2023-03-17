Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for Marco Asensio

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal and Chelsea will make offers to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio whose contract expires this summer.

The Spanish star has managed 268 appearances during his Madrid career but he is now considering his options amid his limited playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

As per Teamtalk, Arsenal and Chelsea are long-term admirers of the former Mallorca ace and they could make proposals to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

However, they face a huge hurdle as Asensio may not want to leave Spain. The report claims that Madrid could still offer him an extension while other La Liga teams could also make a move.

Versatile presence

Asensio has managed just 1165 minutes of first-team football this season but he has been productive in the final third with 7 goals and 5 assists in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has played as a right-sided winger for the European champions but he can also operate from the number 10 and left wing positions with ease.

His versatility would make him a quality signing for any top club and both Arsenal and Chelsea seem determined to bring him to the Premier League.

The Spaniard currently earns £167,000 weekly and he would definitely want a pay rise on that figure if he were to join another club on a free transfer over the summer.

Apart from Madrid, only Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are capable of paying such sums of money in Spain but the latter are not allowed to register players at the moment.

Barcelona need to lower their wage bill significantly before being permitted to make any new signings. With this in mind, Asensio could be tempted to move to England.

Arsenal and Chelsea are mentioned as firm admirers of him, but Asensio will have to work his way into the starting line-up if he were to join either club this summer.