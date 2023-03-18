Arsenal plot fresh bid for Moises Caicedo

Football Insider has revealed that Arsenal are planning to launch a fresh summer bid for Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Caicedo in January and even saw a £70 million bid for the Ecuadorian midfielder shot down by Brighton & Hove Albion. In the end, Mikel Arteta ended up signing former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Now, according to Football Insider, Caicedo – who was tempted by Arsenal in the winter – is still on the North London clubs radar and Arsenal are preparing a fresh big-money bid at the end of the season.

The South American is not entirely off the market as Brighton expect suitors such as Arsenal to show interest this summer, despite the player penning a bumper extension with the Seagulls last month. The South Coast club are determined to hold out for a huge fee with his new contract in place. Caicedo’s new deal at the Amex stadium is until 2027 with an option to extend by one year.

It was only reported earlier this month that Brighton now want £90 million for their midfielder. Having signed him for as low as £4.5 million from Independiente del Valle, Brighton could stand to make a huge profit from his sale.

Our View

Caicedo was impressive in the Qatar World Cup 2022 and managed to attract the attention of elite clubs across Europe. He is one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe and has now established himself as a vital part of Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

There is no surprise that Arsenal could move for Caicedo in the summer once again, especially given that the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho are in the 28-32 age category and so it would make sense if they decided to pursue fresh talent for the future.

Caicedo would fit into Arteta’s dynamic system and could feature as a lone DM or in a double pivot. Playing long balls into the attacking third is also one of his strong strengths and he is adept defensively as well, while being solid on the ball.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can meet Brighton’s asking price as they don’t always tend to overpay for their signings, but Caicedo would be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad if they could pull it off.