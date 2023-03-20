Liverpool and Arsenal battle for Ansu Fati

A host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping an eye on Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Writing for Give Me Sport, Jones suggests that the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in the hunt to sign the 20-year-old who has got “game-changing traits”.

La Liga President Javier Tebas previously described Fati as a player with similar potential to that of Kylian Mbappe. However, doubts remain whether he will at all stay at Barcelona beyond this term.

Fati has a contract at the Catalan club until 2027 and the La Liga giants have the option of extending it for further two years. At one point, he had a release clause of £846m but now, according to Jones, anything above the £50m mark could force Barcelona to cash-in.

Barcelona could sell some of their key players in the summer to make room for new additions, and Fati could be one of them. The talented youngster has started just nine games in La Liga this season and has badly struggled with injuries. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is looking to find a club for him that does not feel like a big step down from Barcelona.

Jones says Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs showing an interest, but the journalist suggests that the Gunners are more likely than Liverpool to sign an attacker such as Fati.

Should Liverpool and Arsenal sign him?

Liverpool will be looking to rebuild their squad next summer but they don’t need Fati. They have got enough depth and quality in their attacking midfield areas, and they need reinforcements elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo as major attacking options. Losing Roberto Firmino is a blow for Liverpool, but surely the club should avoid signing an injury-prone youngster. There are better options available elsewhere.

Probably Fati is someone Liverpool do admire, but it looks unlikely that the Reds will move for him anytime soon.

Arsenal may look to add another attacker to the ranks after a spectacular 2022-23 season. The Gunners could win the Premier League title this season and could attract top players to join them.

However, the first priority for the Gunners next season will be to sign a midfielder. Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are among the names being targeted, and the duo would cost a huge amount of money. Therefore, depending on their budget, they could look to add a forward, and in that case, Fati could come into contention.