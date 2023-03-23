Skrtel: Milan Skriniar would be perfect for Liverpool

Martin Skrtel has suggested that Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar would have been “great for Liverpool” but unfortunately he has “agreed to move” to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds could be looking to bolster their defensive set-up in the summer, and the former Anfield star named his Slovakian compatriot as an “excellent” defensive addition for the Reds while speaking to The Atheltic.

Skriniar – who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool – will leave the Italian giants at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract. The former Sampdoria defender confirmed in January that he has agreed a deal with PSG and will join the French giants as a free agent.

Missing out on the defender is a blow for Liverpool, as Skrtel belives he would have been a ‘great’ signing for his former club:

“Don’t forget, Virgil van Dijk is still one of the best defenders in the world,” says Skrtel.

“Then there’s Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, as well as Konate, so Liverpool have good players in that position. but if you asked me to pick one other excellent centre-back, it would be Milan Skriniar, the Slovakian. Unfortunately, he’s not available as he’s already agreed to move from Inter to PSG but he would be great for Liverpool if he was available.”

Defensive reinforcement

Indeed, Liverpool reportedly made an attempt to sign Skriniar, but he chose to join PSG instead. The Slovakian centre-back is a world-class defender who has made 246 appearances for Inter, scoring 11 goals in six seasons at the club.

He would have been a terrific signing for the Reds, but that’s not going to happen any time soon. Instead, Jurgen Klopp will have to look for other options if he wants to strengthen his backline.

The Reds have suffered a horrible drop in form in 2022-23 and they are struggling to get into the top four this season. What has been really alarming is their leaky defence (conceded 29 goals) despite the presence of Virgil van Dijk, who is seen by many as the best defender in the world.

Joel Matip has had a nightmare time on the pitch at times this season, especially against Wolves, and the 31-year-old needs to be replaced in the summer. Make no mistake, Matip is arguably one of the best free transfers ever made by the club, but it’s time for the Reds manager to look for better options.

Gomez is another player who could be allowed to leave. The England defender has made 13 starts in the Premier League so far but he is behind Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order. Likewise, Nathaniel Phillips is almost certain to depart as he badly needs regular game time.

The situation at Liverpool is far from ideal, but it gives Klopp the opportunity to rebuild the squad once again.