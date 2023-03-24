Arsenal enter race for Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Arsenal could make a move to sign Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz during the summer transfer window.

Diaz is currently in his third season on loan with Milan from Madrid and Corriere dello Sport claim that the Italian giants have no plans of activating the £19 million buy clause in his contract.

As per the outlet, Milan are hoping to negotiate a lower transfer fee for a permanent deal but their plans could be dashed by the Gunners, who are prepared to enter the race for the Spaniard.

The London club are willing to make a proposal to Madrid for the 23-year-old if Milan can’t afford him.

Talent

Diaz was considered as one of the best young talents at Manchester City before he joined Real Madrid in 2019. However, his career has not blossomed as per the high expectations.

This season, Diaz has amassed 5 goals and 2 assists in 31 appearances for Milan. The Spaniard has largely played in the number 10 role but he also has the ability to operate out wide.

His versatile quality could be a reason behind Arsenal’s transfer interest. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta should know about Diaz, having been part of the Man City coaching staff.

For now, Arsenal can only play the waiting game as Milan have the option to buy, but their chances of landing Diaz could improve if the club don’t qualify for the Champions League next season.

Milan are already tight on finances ahead of the summer and they would not want to invest on Diaz permanently if they miss out on the added revenue from the European competition.

Arsenal, on the other hand, should easily afford the £19 million fee for Diaz. The club are currently on the verge of booking their Champions League spot following a long wait of six seasons.

Diaz is nowhere near the quality of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka at the moment but there is still a talented player that could be nurtured into a top-class performer.