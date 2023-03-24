Arsenal enter race to sign Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach on a free transfer this summer.

The 18-year-old has scored two goals from 25 appearances for Barcelona B this season but he could leave the club soon with his contract expiring on June 30.

As per Sport, Leeds United are in pole position to land his signature but it is claimed that Arsenal are also ‘very attentive’ and could make a proposal to sign him over the coming months.

Sevilla and AC Milan are also in contention to sign the Spanish wonderkid so it’s not going to be easy for Arsenal. Barcelona are expected to be compensated for his training costs if he leaves for free.

Talent

Leeds signed Wilfried Gnonto from Zurich last summer and the Italian teenager is playing a key role in their relegation fight with 2 goals and 3 assists in the league.

The Peacocks are now eyeing another young talent in Akhomach, who does not appear in the plans of manager Xavi after making three senior appearances last season.

However, Arsenal will have something to say about that. The London giants are always on the hunt for young talent and they should be tempted to pursue Akhomach.

The youngster could be available for a small six-figure compensation this summer and Arsenal should have a clear advantage over Leeds if they make an effort to sign him.

Akhomach has largely played from the right wing in his youth career. He is not at the first-team level yet but a few loan spells down the line could help him progress in the right path.

Arsenal have already benefitted from sending players out on loan. William Saliba has been a mainstay this season following a superb stint with Marseille in the French top tier.

Folarin Balogun is currently have an extraordinary season with Reims in Ligue 1. He has already amassed 18 goals and could be the next loanee to break into the manager’s plans.