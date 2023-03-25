Arsenal in fight with Liverpool over Sangare’s signature

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare this summer, as per 90min.

The 25-year-old joined the Eredivisie giants back in 2020 from Toulouse in an £8m deal. After moving to the Philips Stadion, the Ivorian has established himself as a pivotal member of PSV’s first eleven, helping his side in winning the league cup and a couple of Johan Cruyff shields over the last few years.

Sangare was linked with a move away from PSV last summer and several Premier League clubs were credited with an interest in him. But, a deal never materialised so he remained at the Philips Stadion and opted to sign a five-year extension.

However, despite committing his long-term future with the Farmers, the midfielder has once again started to be linked with a move away from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by 90min, Sangare wants to take a new challenge in his career and is willing to test himself out in the Premier League. PSV are ready to let the African leave to fulfil his wish so, the midfielder’s agent has started to offer his client to several English clubs and Arsenal have shown an interest in signing him.

The report further claims that the 25-year-old has a £33m release clause in his current contract. So, the north London club would be able to lure the Ivorian to the Emirates Stadium for an affordable price if they opt to push forward with this deal.

However, 90min reports that securing Sangare’s signature won’t be easy for Arsenal as Liverpool are also eyeing a swoop for him. Jurgen Klopp is looking to revamp his ageing midfield this summer and Sangare is seemingly on his radar.

The African is a defensive midfielder who is technically sound, good in the air, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also is excellent in defensive contributions. So, he possesses the necessary attributes to play in any elite team around the world.

With both Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly looking to strengthen their engine room for next season, Sangare could be a solid signing if either club manage to lure the midfielder away from the Philips Stadion.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool formalise their interest in purchasing Sangare if the midfielder ends up leaving Van Nistelrooy’s side at the end of this season.