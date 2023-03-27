Man Utd considering summer move for David Raya

Manchester United will consider signing Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the summer transfer window while they wait on David De Gea to sign a new deal, according to Give Me Sport.

United are in the market to sign a goalkeeper and have identified Raya as a target despite bringing in Jack Butland from Crystal Palace on loan in January to provide competition to De Gea – whose contract expires in the summer.

The England international is yet to a make competitive debut for the Red Devils and has been tipped to return to Selhurst Park at the end of the season when his contract expires, therefore Man Utd need to bring in a permanent goalkeeper.

The online news portal claims United have been in talks with De Gea over a new deal but the Spanish keeper is biding his time. The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world following his impressive displays between the sticks for United.

He moved to England in 2011 and has since become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, racking up 529 appearances in all competitions and keeping 183 clean sheets for the club.

The 32-year-old has been one of the standout players for Manchester United this season, featuring in 42 games and keeping 18 clean sheets as he helped the club win the Carabao Cup in February after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

Alternative option

Man Utd’s top priority in the summer is to sign a proven goal-scorer and have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham, however, bolstering the goalkeeping department is on Ten Hag’s transfer list.

Dean Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest but he is expected to leave at the end of the season and has also been linked with Tottenham in a bid to get more playing time ahead of the Euro 2024.

GMS suggest that United have now identified Raya as a target but they’ll face competition from several clubs including Chelsea and Tottenham. Raya has established himself as one of the best stop-stoppers in the Premier League in recent seasons.

The 27-year-old could leave the Brentford Community Stadium at the end of the season after turning down a new contract with his current deal set to expire in less than 18 months, therefore the club will be forced to sell him rather than lose him for free.

He has made 27 appearances for the Bees across all competitions this season and kept nine clean sheets in the process. According to Give Me Sport, Raya wants to stay in the Premier League rather than move elsewhere to increase his chances of staking a claim for Spain’s No.1 spot.

The Spaniard is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt, however, United would have to pay more to get their man.

