Liverpool tipped to sign Matheus Nunes this summer

Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Matheus Nunes is a more realistic option for Liverpool than Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham and he’s widely touted as Jurgen Klopp’s prime target to strengthen his ageing midfield.

However, it is growing increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will be able to act on their interest in the Englishman. Interested teams will need to part ways with a mammoth £110m fee for the Three Lions star, according to the report.

While for clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid, it is possible to spend that big an amount on a single player, for Liverpool it is just not feasible.

Therefore, Dean Jones has suggested the Merseyside outfit are more likely to sign Nunes – who’s also been strongly linked with a move to Anfield – as the Wolves midfielder is more ‘affordable’.

“I think it’s more realistic than Bellingham purely because they’re clearly the best move that’s going to be open to Nunes. It’s going to be a figure that’s going to be affordable. It’s going to be enticing to him and possibly even to Wolves.” (Source: GMS)

Nunes joined Wolves last summer but the Telegraph has said that Liverpool could arrive with a £44 million bid for the Portuguese midfielder at the end of this season.

Nunes was dubbed one of the best players in the world by Pep Guardiola during his days at Sporting Lisbon and Wolves beat off competition from several clubs to sign him.

Our View

Despite featuring only a season in England, the Portuguese international has shown that he could prove to be a solution for Liverpool’s midfield woes.

Nunes is an attractive defensive midfielder with an excellent work rate. He completes an average of 1.9 tackles per game and drives ahead with the ball during counter-attacks. Moreover, only Adama Traore in the Wolves squad has more completed take-ons than Nunes.

The 24-year-old also likes playing progressive passes into the final third and so it is easy to see that he could potentially thrive under Jurgen Klopp.

At £44 million, Nunes will be a great and low-cost alternative to Jude Bellingham but it remains to be seen what Liverpool decide to do at the end of the season.