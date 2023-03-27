Liverpool battle Man Utd to sign James Ward-Prowse

Liverpool and Man Utd are among the clubs showing a keen interest in signing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 28-year-0ld is set to quit Southampton if they drop down to the Championship next season. His situation has alerted several clubs with Football Insider claiming that Liverpool and Man Utd are showing a keen interest, while Newcastle United have also joined the race.

The report claims that the three aforementioned Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action this season. Ward-Prowse has three years left on his current deal and it will take a massive bid to lure him away from St Mary’s.

However, if Southampton get relegated, the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd can sign him for around £40 million, as per the source.

Blockbuster signing

The England international would be a terrific signing for Liverpool or United, especially if they could snap him up for just £40m this summer.

Ward-Prowse, who is a product of the Saints’ academy, has spent his entire career at Southampton and he is just one game short of making 400 appearances for the club. He is a club legend, netting 55 goals and providing 52 assists in all competitions.

Apart from being a wonderful passer of the ball and a hardworking midfielder, Ward-Prowse is a dead-ball specialist. He has scored 17 goals from free-kicks, and closing in on David Beckham’s record (18) for most goals from free-kick in the Premier League.

Newcastle appear to have an advantage over other rivals as Ward-Prowse shares the same agent as the Magpies goalkeeper, Nick Pope. But the lure of playing under Jurgen Klopp could be too tempting to refuse if Liverpool come up with an offer.

In recent years, Liverpool have signed a lot of players from Southampton – the likes of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, and Virgil van Dijk have moved to Anfield and the two clubs share a good relationship.

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield areas this summer with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave the club following the expiry of their contracts.

However, we cannot discount Manchester United either as they should be able to offer Champions League football next season. Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his squad this summer and Ward-Prowse would be an excellent addition if United were to take him to Old Trafford.