Man Utd enter race to sign Rasmus Højlund

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Manchester United are ready to battle Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund.

The 20-year-old has had a superb international break with Denmark, scoring five goals in their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Finland and Kazakhstan respectively.

He is in the process of changing his agent ahead of the summer and Calciomercato claim that he could be the subject of a bidding war from Premier League sides.

As per the source, Arsenal and Newcastle United are already interested in signing the Dane and United have now joined the race to land the £44 million striker.

Atalanta are already looking into the future and have earmarked Mateo Retegui as a potential successor.

Potential

Højlund is far from a complete striker at the moment. Since his move from Sturm Graz last summer, he has only scored 8 goals for Atalanta in all competitions.

However, there is a lot of potential in the left-footed striker. His playing style and finishing ability in the box has already led to comparisons with Erling Braut Haaland.

The 20-year-old has much to do to reach the heights on the Norwegian, but Premier League clubs would not want to miss out on his services during the summer.

Højlund has the potential to develop into a genuine goal getter in another one or two seasons and United will be aiming to prise him away ahead of their top-flight rivals.

The Mancunian giants could guarantee the youngster with a regular starting spot which Arsenal or Newcastle may struggle to do as they already have marquee strikers.

Meanwhile, United could benefit from the fact that Højlund is a huge boyhood fan of the club. If they can sort out a deal with Atalanta, they could emerge as favourites to sign him.

Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked with the rising star, but they may not be able to compete with the financial firepower of Premier League clubs.