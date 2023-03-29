Arsenal in pole position to sign Rasmus Højlund

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund this summer.

The youngster had a good international break for Denmark with 5 goals in 2 European qualifiers and this has only increased speculation over his future.

As per Calciomercato, Arsenal are leading the race to sign the 20-year-old but it is suggested that they could face competition in the form of Juventus.

The Turin giants are currently backing Dusan Vlahovic to find his scoring form but could turn to Højlund if the Serbian is sold in the next transfer window.

Calciomercato claim that the player’s price is ever increasing and he is already valued at £40 million.

Potential

Højlund has yet to develop into a regular goalgetter for Atalanta. In his 25 appearances this season, he has amassed just 8 goals and 2 assists for the Serie A club.

Despite this, he is attracting high-profile transfer interest due to his potential. The young striker has a good physical and aerial presence but also possesses extreme pace.

He still has to improve on his finishing skills but his goalscoring instincts in the box have already led to comparisons with Manchester City star Erling Braut Haaland.

Arsenal are currently reckoned as front-runners to land the young marksman and a transfer would make sense if manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing a more dominating outlet.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have been the regular centre-forwards for Arsenal this season and the club have another talented striker in Folarin Balogun away on loan.

However, all three of them are not aerially dominant. Nketiah is the tallest of the trio at 180cms. In comparison, Højlund is 185cms in height and is much better in the air.

If Arsenal are planning to secure his services, we could see one of their strikers heading for an exit. Balogun could be the likelier candidate as he may not want to stall his development.