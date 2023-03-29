Chelsea interested in Gladbach midfielder Manu Kone

90min has revealed that Chelsea have Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone on their radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kone, 21, is on the watchlist of several European clubs and Premier League rivals Liverpool are also said to be looking at him as a potential option as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield.

Serie A league leaders Napoli are considered as potential suitors for Kone but German journalist Christian Falk (via CaughtOffside) claimed that the midfielder dreams of playing for either Chelsea or Real Madrid.

He’s been always dreaming of two clubs: one is Real Madrid, and the other is Chelsea! “Kone brought up Chelsea because he was a big fan of Didier Drogba, which explains his fascination with the London-based club. There’s nothing concrete at the moment, but you see that he’s potentially going to leave in the summer.” (Source: CaughtOffside)

Kone has also been tipped to return to Paris Saint-Germain as Paris is his birthplace but the Gladbach midfielder has confirmed that before accepting any offer, he will consider the minutes on offer.

Kone has been valued at £22 million by Transfermarkt but his contract will only expire in 2025 and so Gladbach could demand up to £44 million for the Frenchman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Kone, as a talented prospect and fits in the West London club’s transfer plans, so a summer approach for him may be on the table for the former Premier League champions.

Our View

Kone is one of the best upcoming defensive midfielders in his age group and with his ability to function as a single pivot, he would be offering Graham Potter a lot of flexibility in terms of deploying attacking options upfront.

He likes to shoot from distance and can control the ball in tight spaces and so he could be the addition that Chelsea need. Moreover, with N’Golo Kante’s future up in the air, Kone would not only be an option for the present but also for the future. Kone and Enzo Fernandez in a double pivot system could also help Potter control the flow of the game, should they manage to sign him.

However, the lack of UEFA Champions League football next season could be detrimental for Chelsea in their attempts to lure Kone to West London.