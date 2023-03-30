Arsenal growing confident of signing Declan Rice

According to Evening Standard, Arsenal are growing confident of signing West Ham United Declan Rice ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The London giants have identified the England international as their top target for the summer and they are now optimistic of signing him ahead of their Premier League rivals.

As per Evening Standard, Arsenal believe they have the edge in the transfer race amid their ongoing title charge as well as qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The same report suggests that manager Mikel Arteta could play Rice in the number 8 position. The midfielder suits the club’s culture with his work ethic and leadership qualities.

Top-class

Rice has developed into one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League. He has been superb with his distribution and defensive contributions in his own half.

However, the 24-year-old also has the ability to make bombarding runs in the final third. He has scored some top-notch goals in his career and Arteta could get the best out of him.

At a club like Chelsea, Rice would be considered as a genuine holding midfielder but with Arsenal, he could be handed a more forward role. He could be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has become more creative this campaign and has had the license to get into the opposition box. Despite the positives, the Swiss is not the most mobile of central midfielders.

On the other hand, Rice would provide better balance in attack and defence. There is no reason why Arsenal should not consider signing him in the summer transfer window.

West Ham have yet to set a transfer fee for the midfielder but it has been reported that a figure of around £80 million could be enough to convince them to part ways with him.

Rice has another two years left in his contract with David Moyes’ men but this summer presents the last opportunity to command a big transfer fee for their club captain.