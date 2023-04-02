Man Utd eye summer swoop for Atletico star Joao Felix

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United could swoop for the signature of Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix following his Chelsea loan stint.

The Portuguese was linked with Erik ten Hag’s side at the beginning of the year but he ended up joining Chelsea on a short-term loan until the end of the campaign.

Chelsea don’t have the option to buy him in the summer and Mundo Deportivo report that United could be set to provide competition to the Blues to purchase the 23-year-old.

As per the report, Felix has been a long-term target for United and they remain hopeful over a favourable deal. It is claimed that a transfer could be realistic for £88 million.

Surprise

Felix’s potential has been regularly talked up over the years but he has yet to live up to the hype. The Portuguese has impressed in stages but lacks the end product.

It has been a similar story since his move to Stamford Bridge. He has looked lively in every performance but has struggled to find the net. He has two goals from nine outings.

Despite this, there is continuous speculation over his future. United are being linked again ahead of the summer but we would be amazed if they are interested in signing him.

After watching his performances in the English top-flight, United could be better off focusing elsewhere. They should prioritise a new striker with a genuine goalscoring record.

Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos are some of the big names that could be available in the summer and they would prove better value for money over Felix.

There is still time left in the season for Felix to prove himself with Chelsea but judging by his recent displays, United should stay away from pursuing his services this summer.

Felix recently hinted that he could be open to staying with Chelsea on a permanent basis but it could largely depend on his performances between now and the season end.