Liverpool join Man Utd in the race to sign Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, as per the transfer journalist Jacque Talbot.

The 19-year-old joined the Saints at the beginning of this season from Manchester City for a fee of around £14m. The youngster has taken no time to settle down in his new surroundings and straightaway has been showcasing his talent in the English top-flight this term despite Southampton’s recent struggles.

The midfielder’s impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already caught the attention of several big Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Man Utd.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Talbot has claimed that Liverpool are looking for a midfield overhaul for next season and Lavia is on Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list. So, the Merseyside club could formalise their interest in signing the former Man City star at the end of this season.

Talbot said:

“I did a tweet about Liverpool liking Lavia from Southampton, which is true. It comes from a good place. It comes from someone near recruitment and they have him on the list. Lists, as I’ve always said, are quite extensive. “Liverpool’s are longer than most because of the overhaul they’re going to have. Liverpool, I can tell you as a fact, are interested in this player, I don’t know the extent, but they do have an interest in Lavia.”

Battle

However, purchasing Lavia won’t be easy for the Merseyside club as it has been suggested that Man Utd are also exploring the possibility of signing the Belgium international and they have already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move.

The Southampton man could be a very good replacement for Scott McTominay – who has been linked with a move away from the record Premier League champions ahead of the summer window – if the Scotsman were to leave this summer.

On the other hand, with Liverpool looking for a midfield overhaul, Lavia could be a shrewd signing should they manage to beat Man Utd in this race and acquire the youngster’s service.

However, the midfielder – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four years left in his current contract so, Southampton are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer.

But, with the Saints being in danger of relegation as they are currently languishing down at the bottom of the table, they could be forced to cash-in for a cut-price deal if they fail to secure their Premier League status for next season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Liverpool decide to make a concrete approach to sign the Belgian if he ends up leaving the St. Mary’s Stadium at the end of this season.