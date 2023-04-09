Tottenham battling Arsenal for Elye Wahi

Tottenham Hotspur are third in the Premier League for goals this season and have Harry Kane second in the scoring charts (30 games, 23 goals) behind Erling Haaland (27 games, 30 goals), but Spurs don’t have another player with more than seven goals to their name in the top-flight.

In fact, Kane has more goals than Tottenham’s next six goalscorers combined which may be why they’re on the hunt for another centre-forward this summer. According to Juenes Footeux , Spurs are interested in Elye Wahi but will have to battle Arsenal [and Paris Saint-Germain] for his signature. Mikel Arteta is seemingly looking to sign another attacker this summer and Wahi is on his radar, as per the French outlet.

The 20-year-old joined Montpellier from Caen in 2018 and has gone on to make 83 appearances in all competitions, scoring 25 goals with six assists. Wahi has netted 12 goals in 25 Ligue 1 games this season, notably scoring four in his last five outings, so it’s little wonder he’s caught the attention of Spurs.

The French U21 international looks to have a bright future, but it remains to be seen where he will end up in the coming months. Wahi has two-and-a-half year remaining on his deal at the Stade de la Mosson, but he might jump at the chance to join a European giant as La Paillade are 11th in Ligue 1.

Arsenal and Tottenham [and PSG] can promise some form of European football next season, so Wahi could be tempted to make the switch if a deal can be agreed with Montpellier. Juenes Footeux say he’s worth around €30m (£26.5m), so the Frenchman won’t break the bank.

The Lilywhites signed Richarlison to be another option in attack when Kane and Heung-min Son aren’t firing, but the 25-year-old hasn’t scored in 19 league appearances since joining from Everton last summer.

Kane’s future in North London is uncertain too, with Manchester United desperate to sign him over the summer, so Spurs may have a fervent need to strengthen their attack. They haven’t got the best of Heung-min Son this season (28 PL games, 7 goals) while having an underperforming Richarlison, so Tottenham can’t afford to lose Kane too.

Wahi is a talented young striker, but it would be a big ask for him to fill the shoes of the England international if Manchester United did manage to procure his signature.