Liverpool could enter bidding war with Tottenham for James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the chase to sign James Maddison but Liverpool could enter the bidding war as well, as per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has a contract at the club until 2024 and he is yet to sign a new deal. Leicester are in the middle of a relegation battle and they are almost certain to lose their key player if they drop down to the Championship.

Football Insider claims that Spurs are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and they view him as a potential Premier League superstar who could be their marquee signing.

The Foxes are 19th in the Premier League table at the moment but Maddison has excelled yet again. He has managed to score nine goals and six assists for the club so far, and sits second in Leicester’s scoring charts behind Harvey Barnes.

90min claimed earlier this week that both Tottenham and Liverpool have reached out to Maddison’s camp to make it clear they are keen to sign the playmaker, and the Foxes are open to letting him go for a fee of around £50m.

Now, Football Insider says that Tottenham are leading the race to sign the playmaker, but could face competition from Liverpool with the Reds also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Cracking signing

Maddison joined Leicester from Norwich City in 2018 and he has quickly established himself as a key player for the club. Known for his guile and creativity, Maddison is also outstanding with his set-piece abilities.

He has made 195 senior appearances, scoring 54 and assisting 38 times, and can take his game to a different level with better players around him.

It seems like Maddison doesn’t have any particular preference for moving to a top club, which gives both Spurs and Liverpool encouragement to sign him. Tottenham are in desperate need of creative central midfielders, and Maddison would be perfect for them.

Liverpool, likewise, need to bolster their midfield as well with some of their fringe players – Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner – likely to depart. Maddison has got experience and quality to shine in Jurgen Klopp’s system, but the Reds have other targets as well.