Arsenal interested in signing Wolfsburg star Ridle Baku

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Arsenal are interested in signing Wolfsburg right-back Ridle Baku during this summer’s transfer window.

The London giants currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as their regular right-back choices but the latter has been injury-prone over the past one-and-a-half seasons.

This could force the Gunners to enter the transfer market for a new right-back and speaking to Caught Offside, Falk has revealed that Arsenal have made contact with Wolfsburg’s Baku.

Mikel Arteta’s side are interested in signing the German player but Falk insists that they are not alone with Chelsea and Villarreal also in the mix to land the 25-year-old from Wolfsburg.

He said: “Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg got the call from Arsenal. The Gunners are interested in the German player who can play right-back and right-wing. But they’re not alone in their interest, as Chelsea made a call themselves during the winter window. Villarreal also want to make a bid this summer.”

Deputy

White has had a tremendous campaign for Arsenal from the right-back position. He has adapted to the role splendidly after vacating his central defensive position for William Saliba.

Hence, the 25-year-old is unlikely to be dropped anytime soon but Arteta may want a solid deputy in the squad for rotation.

Tomiyasu has been impressive with his defensive work but the Japanese has suffered multiple injuries. He is currently out for the remainder of the season after a knee surgery.

If the Japanese is not fit ahead of the 2023/24 season, Arsenal could be forced to land a replacement and Baku could be an intelligent signing with his good progress in Bundesliga.

The German has 5 goals and 1 assist from 29 outings this campaign. He has also been good at the back with key tackles and clearances and would be a good deputy behind White.

According to Transfermarkt, he is priced at £12 million. If Arsenal can get him for a similar fee, he would represent a bargain signing.