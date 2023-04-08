Arsenal could revisit interest in Barcelona star Raphinha

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal could revisit their interest in signing Barcelona attacker Raphinha in the summer transfer window.

The London giants were interested in signing the Brazilian last summer but he made it clear that he wanted to join Barcelona from Leeds United.

After a slow start to the season, he has found his feet but there continues to remain speculation over his future due to Barcelona’s financial woes.

Speaking to Givemesport, O’Rourke has said that there is a possibility that Arsenal could revisit the situation of Raphinha with sporting director Edu being a huge admirer.

The journalist added that Barcelona will need to raise funds to balance their books and as a result, Raphinha could be made available on the transfer market this summer.

He told Givemesport: “I think there’s a possibility they could revisit the situation with Raphinha; it seems Arsenal sporting director Edu is a huge admirer of his fellow Brazilian; a lot will depend on what’s going on at Barcelona this summer.” “If they need to sell players to raise funds, which it looks likely, Raphinha could be made available on the market and I’m sure that will pique Arsenal’s interest if they think they can land the former Leeds man on a cheap deal.”

Quality

Raphinha signed for the Catalan giants last summer after playing a key role in Leeds United’s survival in the Premier League. He has since been a key player under manager Xavi.

The 26-year-old initially struggled to make regular goal contributions but has found form since the World Cup. In his 39 appearances, he has registered 9 goals and 9 assists.

The Brazilian is clearly enjoying his time with Barcelona but they could look to push him out of the exit door this summer as they need to reduce their wage bill by £177 million to sign new players.

Arsenal could revive their interest in landing his signature, but the big question mark is whether the £55m attacker could be tempted to join the Premier League leaders.

Raphinha has been a right winger for most of his career and Arsenal have the position locked with Bukayo Saka’s emergence. He may not want to play second fiddle to the Englishman.