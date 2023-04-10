Dusan Vlahovic could be ‘big-name signing’ for Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic would be a “big name signing” for Arsenal if they can bring him to the Emirates in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old striker has impressed once again for Juventus this season but the Serbian striker could leave the club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Juventus are seventh in the Serie A at the moment, and they are in real danger of missing out on the Champions League spot.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, the transfer expert has said that Vlahovic is a “proven striker”, and he would be a big-name arrival if the Gunners can pull off a deal.

Italian online website Calciomercato reported last month that Liverpool have joined the race for the former Fiorentina striker to bolster their attacking options.

Vlahovic, who is valued at £70m by Transfermarkt, has managed 20 goals in 52 appearances for Juve, including 11 goals in all competitions in 2022-23.

O’Rourke said to Give Me Sport:

“He’s a proven striker; he’s done really well in Serie A and also on the international scene as well, so that’d be a big-name signing and it would just continue to show the progress that Arsenal are making that they are actually able to make these types of signings.”

Summer move likely

It has been widely reported that Vlahovic is not happy at Juventus and he could be looking for a move elsewhere this summer.

The striker hasn’t scored for Juve in the Serie A for more than two months and he has recently deleted his Instagram account after the club lost 1-0 against Lazio.

Mikel Arteta has got Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as two quality strikers but he could look to bring in forwards who can add different dimensions to the side. They have been linked with players like Calvert-Lewin, Rasmus Hojlund, Tammy Abraham and Victor Osimhen, and it seems Vlahovic is on their list as well.

The Gunners bid to sign the striker before he joined Juve and it looks like they could renew their interest. If Arsenal sign him, or any other top forward, it could pave the way for the exit of youngster Folarin Balogun – who is enjoying an excellent season on loan at Stade de Reims.

Liverpool have enough depth in their forward department but Jurgen Klopp could still look to bring in one or two top-quality strikers after a disappointing campaign. Moreover, Roberto Firmino will leave the club after the end of the season, and the Reds need to fill his void, which won’t be easy.

Vlahovic is a powerful striker, no doubt, but he doesn’t seem to be the right fit in Klopp’s system. The German boss loves strikers who can drop deep, help in the build-up play and create chances, and the Serbian striker doesn’t exactly offer those qualities.