Chelsea ready to discuss swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic

According to Italian outlet Juve Live, Chelsea are prepared to offer Christian Pulisic as a makeweight to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

Vlahovic has been constantly linked with a Premier League move for the past few years and the speculation looks set to continue ahead of the summer.

It is now claimed by Juve Live that Chelsea are ready to sign the Serbian star but they are likely to propose a part-exchange agreement for his services.

Juventus are looking for £61-70 million for the striker but Chelsea plan to offer £44 million plus Pulisic, who is currently deemed surplus to requirements.

Quality

Vlahovic was tremendous for Fiorentina in 2021 with more than 30 goals in all competitions but things have not worked out for him after joining Juventus.

He has amassed just 20 goals from 52 appearances and the Serie A giants should be tempted to cash in on his services during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are said to be interested and we won’t be surprised if they make a part-exchange proposal.

The London giants have spent over £600 million on new signings over the last year under their new ownership. They are at risk of breaching Financial Fair Play limits.

Hence, the club need to offload players to boost their transfer funds. They could also attempt to sign their top targets by including some of their outcasts.

Vlahovic has failed to live up to his expectations since his move to Juventus but a change in surrounding could bring the best out of him, given his potential.

The 23-year-old is gifted with good finishing skills but also possesses a physical presence and can hold-up play for his teammates in the final third of the pitch.

Not so long ago, he was being compared with Erling Braut Haaland for his goalscoring prowess and he could redeem himself with a move away from Juventus.

Chelsea’s main competition for the striker could be Tottenham Hotspur. Their London counterparts could join the race if Harry Kane heads for the exit door.