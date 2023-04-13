Man Utd and Arsenal learn price tag of key target Caicedo

Manchester United and Arsenal will have to spend around £80m to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, as per Football Insider.

After impressing for the Seagulls in recent seasons, the midfielder has attracted the attention of several clubs from the upper echelons of the Premier League, including Man Utd and Arsenal.

The Gunners even made two official bids worth up to £70m to purchase the Ecuadorian during the winter window, but Brighton rejected both offers. So, a deal never materialised and in the end, the player stayed at the AMEX Stadium.

The 21-year-old has recently signed a new contract with Roberto de Zerbi’s side. However, it has been suggested that the midfielder’s suitors haven’t been put off by that and they remain keen on signing Caicedo in the summer.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd are looking to strengthen their engine room this summer and have identified the Ecuadorian as a serious target.

Battle

The report further claims that Brighton could demand a fee of around £80m if they are forced to cash-in at the end of this season. So, the Red Devils will have to dig deep to lure the 21-year-old away from Brighton if they opt to formalise their interest.

However, Football Insider says that Man Utd are set to face tough competition from Premier League leaders Arsenal in getting any potential deal done for Caicedo as the Londoners are ready to revive their interest in signing the South American this summer.

Caicedo usually plays as a deep-lying playmaker at Brighton, but he can also be deployed as a box-to-box midfielder. The South American is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

With both Man Utd and Arsenal looking to strengthen their midfield department this summer, Caicedo would be a great coup if either club manage to get this deal done.

However, negotiating with Brighton is never easy, so Man Utd or Arsenal will find it difficult to secure Caicedo’s signature if they decide to make a concrete approach to sign him at the end of this season.