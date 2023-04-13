Liverpool consider summer move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in the summer transfer window.

Palhinha is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive performances in the middle of the park for Fulham this season.

The online news portal claims the Reds have sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old on multiple occasions and have identified him as a potential transfer target after pulling out of the Jude Bellingham transfer race.

Bellingham was Jurgen Klopp’s top priority as the German looks to reshape his engine room which has brought him success during his seven-year stay at Anfield but the 19-year-old’s asking price has priced Liverpool out of a potential move.

It’s believed that the cost of the England international’s deal would prevent the Merseysiders from strengthening elsewhere ahead of next season, hence the need to look at other alternatives to bolster the midfield options.

Liverpool have prioritised signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount whose contract expires in 2024 and could be sold at the end of the season if he fails to sign a new deal as the Blues do not want to lose him for free.

James Ward-Prowse, Moises Caicedo, Matheus Nunes, Nicolo Barella, and Alex Scott have been linked with a move to Liverpool, however, Klopp could sanction a move for Palhinha.

Reinforcement

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to leave Anfield when their contract expires at the end of the season, creating space for further signings in the midfield department.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have a strong relationship with the Jorge Mendes-owned Gestifute agency, which represents Palhinha and this could make the transfer less complicated.

The Portuguese joined Fulham from Sporting last summer on a five-year deal and has become a fan favourite at Craven Cottage, racking up 31 appearances and scoring four goals across all competitions.

The Cottagers are under no pressure to sell Palhinha in the summer but if Liverpool present the right offer it would be hard for Fulham to turn down.

Palhinha, who has represented Portugal 20 times and netted two goals is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt.

