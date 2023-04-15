Arsenal have never given up on signing Dusan Vlahovic



According to Italian website Calciomercato, Arsenal have never given up on signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The London giants have been long-term admirers of the Serbian star and they were keen on signing him when he was playing for Fiorentina last year.

However, a deal did not materialise as the 23-year-old was only focused on joining Juventus.

Just 14 months later, Calciomercato claim that Juventus are already considering the striker’s future, given his inconsistent performances of late.

The same source claim that Arsenal have ‘never given up’ on signing Vlahovic, but it will cost at least £80 million to land him this summer.

Possible

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their frontline striking options. They also have Folarin Balogun who has been brilliant for Reims on loan.

Despite this, Mikel Arteta’s side are being fancied to sign another striker. It has been reported by Standard Sport that the club are searching for a more physical option.

Hence, there is a possibility that Arsenal could revive their interest in landing Vlahovic. They should be a lucrative destination for him with Champions League football.

Vlahovic had a stellar scoring record during his final 12 months with Fiorentina and he was more than decent for the Bianconeri during the back end of the previous season.

This led to comparisons between him and Erling Braut Haaland, but the Serbian has struggled in his first full season at Juventus with only 11 goals and 4 assists thus far.

A groin injury hampered him on either side of the World Cup break and the goals have definitely dried up for him lately. We believe he would be a risky signing for Arsenal.

The Premier League leaders could recoup part of the transfer fee by selling Folarin Balogun after his loan stint but Vlahovic still has a lot to prove since his Fiorentina spell.

Instead of spending big money on his signature, Arsenal could be better off keeping Balogun, who has been a revelation for Reims this campaign with 19 goals to date.