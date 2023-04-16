Liverpool step up interest in Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are stepping up interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch ahead of the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen midfield options, according to the Times.

The Reds are in the market to bolster their squad for next season and have prioritised signing midfielders as James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to leave at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Klopp’s side ended their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham due to the money involved and have now set their sights on signing at least two new players in the middle of the park.

It is reported that Bellingham could stay at the Signal Iduna Park for at least one more season before deciding to make a move from Germany, having joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 at age 17.

Jordan Henderson, Milner, and Fabinho have struggled for consistency this season while Thiago Alcantara has been in and out of the team due to injuries.

Klopp wants to rebuild his midfield and has identified Gravenberch as a prime target. The Times claims Liverpool’s representative were in Holland on Tuesday for talks with Gravenberch’s father, Ryan Senior, ahead of a potential summer move.

Reinforcement

According to the Times, Gravenberch is on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets and could be sold for about £25m by Bayern Munich in the summer.

The 20-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants from Ajax last summer, having established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Eredivisie. He became the sixth-youngest Dutch international when he won his first Holland cap in 2021.

Since moving to Germany, he has struggled for playing time this season and it is said that he is considering his future at the club. The Dutch midfielder has racked up 27 appearances for Bayern across all competitions and two goal contributions in the process.

Liverpool are big admirers of Gravenberch and could go all out to get their man at the end of the season.

