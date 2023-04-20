Liverpool ready to offload Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have made the decision to offload Fabio Carvalho in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old joined from Fulham last summer but he has struggled to make an impact in Jurgen Klopp’s side. He has managed only four starts in the Premier League this season and is facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder joined the Reds on a five-year deal and has a contract at Anfield until 2027. Football Insider claims that the Reds prefer to send him away on loan for the 2023-24 season but they are equally open to allowing him to leave on a permanent basis.

Liverpool are preparing for a massive overhaul in the summer, and bolstering the midfield is a priority for Klopp. Carvalho has got loads of potential but hasn’t done enough in his first season at Anfield to impress his manager.

Mass Exodus

It comes as a real surprise that Klopp has given the green light for Carvalho’s departure. He’s usually not the type of manager who gives up quickly on young talents, but probably Carvalho doesn’t fit in his plans at the moment.

The youngster has only shown his class in flashes, and it seems he’s not done enough to convince Klopp that he could be a long-term solution for the Reds.

Liverpool have badly struggled this season and they are under real pressure of finishing without Champions League football next season. It could have an impact on their transfer budget and that’s why the club could be looking to offload a few players to generate funds for new signings, including Carvalho.

The young winger is a fantastic talent. He was superb at Fulham and has the potential to be a top-class player in the future. A spell away from Anfield on loan could be good for his career, but selling him permanently won’t be a smart move from the Reds.

