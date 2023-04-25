Arsenal enter race to sign Samuel Chukwueze

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

The Nigerian star has made nearly 200 appearances for the La Liga outfit but he could leave them in the next transfer window as he enters the final year of his contract.

As per Estadio Deportivo, a number of Premier League sides are tracking his situation and this includes Arsenal, who were close to signing him as a teenager in 2015.

Chukwueze currently has a £71 million buy-out clause in his contract but Estadio Deportivo claim that Villarreal would be willing to accept £35 million this summer.

Talent

The 23-year-old is predominantly a right-winger by trade. He has made 83 per cent of his appearances from the position and has definitely improved with more experience.

This season, Chukwueze has registered 13 goals and 11 assists from 42 appearances. He has started to realise his full potential and could now secure a bigger challenge.

Arsenal seem interested in securing his signature and a transfer could be a realistic possibility this summer.

The London giants wanted to add quality competition to Bukayo Saka on the right flank last summer but they were unsuccessful in convincing Raphinha to join them.

Chukwueze could be the next target on their radar. The Nigerian has now found consistency with his performances and Arsenal could make an approach to sign him.

The club have held a long-term interest in the Villarreal man. They initially tried to sign him for their youth setup in 2015 but failed to agree a deal with Diamond Academy.

Villarreal eventually won the race to land his signature and he has gone on to have an impressive career so far.

Arsenal’s main rivals for Chukwueze could be Newcastle United. The Tyneside outfit have made huge strides under manager Eddie Howe and are currently third in the league.

They are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League alongside Arsenal. This could make them a lucrative destination for Chukwueze if he is guaranteed a starting role.