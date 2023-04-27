Liverpool interested in signing Antonio Silva this summer

Liverpool are in the race to sign Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen defence, according to Football Insider.

Though the Reds’ priority is to bolster their midfield options with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to leave at the end of the season when their contracts expire, bringing in a defender could also be on the agenda.

Klopp’s men have struggled this term and could miss out on Champions League football next season as they currently lie 6th in the Premier League with 53 points, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have two games in hand.

Many have attributed their poor campaign to the lack of recruitment in midfield last summer, but the German coach wants to strengthen his defence as well and has identified Silva as a potential transfer target.

The online news portal claims Silva’s release clause at the Portuguese club is £77m after signing a professional deal with the club last summer that runs until 2027.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe following his impressive displays for Benfica this season as they sit at the summit of the Primeira Liga with 74 points, four points above second-placed FC Porto.

Competition

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will face stiff competition for Silva’s signature from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City who have also watched the highly-rated youngster this campaign.

It is believed that Benfica are preparing for a huge battle to keep him this summer as these interested clubs have more financial power in the transfer market.

Silva has racked up 42 appearances and scored five goals across all competitions this season. He has been tipped to become one of the best defenders in the world if he keeps improving over the coming years.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are Liverpool’s first-choice centre-backs but injuries to one of them have exposed the club’s defensive frailties as back-ups Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have struggled to perform consistently when called upon.

Klopp wants another top centre-back to compete with Van Dijk and Konate next season and would like to bring in the Portugal international to Anfield but the club owners would have to pay his release clause to stand any chance of signing him this summer.

