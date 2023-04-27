Chelsea interested in Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are interested in signing Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have spent staggering sums of money on signings over the past year and the spending spree could continue at the end of the campaign.

A striker should be the main priority for Chelsea before next season but they could also invest on a young midfielder depending on the new manager.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has now revealed that Lavia and Kone are on Chelsea’s radar but the final decision will be made by the next head coach.

He said: “I already mentioned in the last two months some of the names they like in midfield, including Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone. But the decision will be made with the new coach, likely to be Mauricio Pochettino. It’s not a two players race between these two, it’s something absolutely open.”

Potential

Chelsea already have quality in their midfield. Enzo Fernandez has been a revelation since his January switch.

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are world-class players on their day but there are question marks over their futures heading into the summer transfer window.

Kante has yet to sign a new contract. He could walk away on a free transfer when his deal expires on June 30.

Meanwhile, Kovacic’s deal expires in the summer of 2024. Chelsea have yet to agree terms with him over a renewal. He could be sold at the end of the campaign.

Hence, it won’t be surprising if they invest on more than one midfielder. The onus could be on pursuing emerging stars that could become elite performers.

Lavia and Kone are some of the most sought-after young midfielders in European football and the final decision on them could rest on the next manager at the helm.

It looks like Mauricio Pochettino will be Chelsea’s next permanent manager. The Argentine has a good reputation of nurturing upcoming young talents.