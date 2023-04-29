Manchester United predicted line-up vs Aston Villa

Manchester United will welcome an in-form Aston Villa side at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. So, they will be looking to get back to winning ways immediately by defeating Unai Emery’s side this weekend in order to continue their push to finish in the top four this season.

However, Aston Villa have been displaying brilliant performances in recent months as they are unbeaten in the last 10 league games, accumulating 26 points out of possible 30.

So, coming away with all three points from this encounter won’t be easy for United and they will have to be at their best to achieve that tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up

David de Gea is set to continue between the sticks for Man Utd. Erik ten Hag is unlikely to change his centre-back pairing from the previous game versus Spurs so, Victor Lindelof could keep hold of his place alongside Luke Shaw at the heart of United’s defence.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez remain sidelined owing to injury issues, while Harry Maguire, who missed out in the last game after sustaining a knock in training, could return this weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should continue at the right-back position and Diogo Dalot could start on the left flank, leaving Tyrell Malacia on the bench.

Casemiro has been struggling to showcase his best in recent times but he is set to keep hold of his place in Ten Hag’s starting eleven tomorrow. Christian Eriksen is also expected to continue in Man United’s midfield along with Bruno Fernandes – who started in midweek despite an injury scare.

So, Fred and Marcel Sabitzer would be on the bench once again. Scott McTominay is likely to remain sidelined along with Donny van de Beek due to injury issues.

After yet another impressive performance in midweek, Marcus Rashford should commence in the left-wing position. Antony could remain on the right side and Anthony Martial is likely to return after starting as a substitute last Thursday.

Meaning despite putting his name on the scoresheet last time out, Jadon Sancho could find himself on the bench alongside Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

Alejandro Garnacho has returned to team training after recovering from an ankle issue but tomorrow’s game may come too early for him to feature.