Arsenal interested in signing Marc Guehi this summer

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

The newspaper claims the Gunners want to bring in a quality back-up centre-back for William Saliba, whose injury has cost the club in recent weeks, and have identified Guehi as a potential transfer target following his impressive form at Selhurst Park.

Saliba has been sidelined since limping off in Arsenal’s Europa League exit against Sporting Lisbon, suffering a back injury that forced him to be substituted. The Frenchman has missed the last few games and was absent yet again for the crucial defeat to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old is expected to feature again this season after an Instagram story of the defender on the training bikes was posted by fellow injured team-mate Mohamed Elneny. He will miss Arsenal’s clash against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday but he could be available for the subsequent games.

Saliba has racked up 33 appearances across all competitions and made four goal contributions for the Gunners this season. However, Rob Holding has failed to deputise for the youngster and Arteta wants an upgrade with Guehi emerging as a target.

Reinforcement

Guehi was first linked with a move to Tottenham in January as he was seen as a good partner for Cristian Romero and Eric Dier in a three-man defence but Arsenal are also considering a move for the Englishman.

According to the Sun, Arsenal could shelve their main targets this summer if it means they can strengthen other areas of the pitch, with central defence emerging as a priority.

Guehi, who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt, has three years left on his current contract with Crystal Palace and the Eagles are under no pressure to sell, so Arteta’s side would have to make a tempting offer to lure Palace into selling him.

Since moving to Roy Hodgson’s side from Chelsea permanently in 2021, he has earned a reputation as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

He has made 78 appearances for Palace in all competitions, scored five goals, and provided one assist. This season, he has been ever-present for the London-based side, featuring in 38 games and netting once.

Read more: Report: Arsenal want to sign £26m La Liga star